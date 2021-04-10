Salford see off Stevenage to boost play-off hopes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Salford gave their League Two promotion hopes a major boost with a 2-1 win over in-form Stevenage 2-1 at Moor Lane.

Richie Towell spurned a glorious opportunity to hand the hosts an early lead when he volleyed over from close range inside 10 minutes.

Stevenage, on a 12-match unbeaten run, also threatened an opener in an even first half, but Elliott List was thwarted from an acute angle by the onrushing Vaclav Hladky.

Despite failing to record a shot on target in the opening period, Salford began the second half with promise and were rewarded when Brandon Thomas-Asante converted a Towell cross shortly after the restart.

The lead proved short-lived, however, with Luther James-Wildin’s thunderous strike from outside the area arrowing into the top corner beyond a helpless Hladky.

Thomas-Asante fired a free-kick from long range against the crossbar as the hosts looked to reclaim their advantage and, with 76 minutes gone, Ian Henderson nodded in an Ibou Touray corner to give Gary Bowyer’s side a second consecutive win, closing the gap to the play-off places to three points.