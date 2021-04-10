Eoin Doyle fires Bolton back into top three with late winner against Harrogate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eoin Doyle’s 77th-minute winner fired Bolton back into the automatic promotion places as Ian Evatt’s side came from behind to beat Harrogate 2-1.

The Irish striker’s 17th goal of the season punished a defensive howler by Connor Hall to leave Town winless in six games.

Wanderers, who had taken only one point from their previous two matches, fell behind after 13 minutes when Gethin Jones put through his own net.

Matt Gilks did well to keep out George Thomson’s close-range effort but the defender, under pressure from Mark Beck, could not keep out the loose ball.

Doyle was then denied by keeper James Belshaw but Wanderers were second best for much of the opening period.

They improved markedly after the break and Kieran Lee levelled matters after 53 minute.

It was then left to Doyle to net what would prove to be the winner with a left-foot drive from 20 yards with 13 minutes left.

Harrogate substitute Jon Stead, who celebrated his 38th birthday earlier this month, almost equalised but Gilks kept out the striker’s header with a superb save.