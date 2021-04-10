Rochdale plight worsens after Eoghan O’Connell own goal at Fleetwood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eoghan O’Connell’s own goal saw Rochdale edge closer to relegation in a 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood.

Sky Bet League One’s bottom side held firm for the first half, but their captain turned Wes Burns’ low cross into his own net shortly after the restart.

Dale struggled to keep hold of the ball for much of the opening period and their cause was not helped by losing striker Matty Done to injury just 10 minutes in.

They did have the best goalscoring opportunity of the half as Done’s replacement Kwadwo Baah sliced a shot horribly wide.

But right-back Ryan McLaughlin retrieved the ball before it went out for a throw-in and he set up Ollie Rathbone, this time the gathering of defenders blocking his shot on the line.

Fleetwood’s best first-half opening saw former Dale midfielder Callum Camps send an acrobatic effort wide from Burns’ cross.

But Rochdale’s hopes of escaping the drop took a turn for the worse shortly after the restart when Janoi Donacien and Burns combined on the right flank, the latter’s cross hitting the visiting captain’s shin and rolling agonisingly over the line.

Dale failed to offer much in response and the hosts went close to rubber-stamping victory 10 minutes from time, Burns dragging his shot just wide from a terrific position.