Boreham Wood break run of seven draws with victory against Wealdstone

Boreham Wood broke a run of seven straight draws in the National League with a 3-1 win over Wealdstone.

They looked like they could be heading for another at 0-0 after 71 minutes but the game sprung to life in the late stages, with Kabongo Tshimanga scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to win it as Craig Fasanmade was dismissed for the visitors.

Jamal Fyfield headed home from a free-kick in the 72nd minute to give Boreham Wood the lead but Wealdstone were level 10 minutes later as Dennon Lewis teed up Jacob Mendy on the edge of the box.

Parity lasted just two minutes as Tshimanga fired into the roof of the net and Wealdstone were in more trouble in the 90th minute as Fasanmade was sent off after an altercation with Tom Champion.

Tshimanga then rounded the goalkeeper to score after Kieran Murtagh’s chipped pass in stoppage-time.