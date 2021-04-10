Lincoln hit back to snatch draw against Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln staged a late fightback to snatch a 2-2 draw against League play-off rivals Blackpool.

The Imps battled back from two down thanks to goals from Anthony Scully and Brennan Johnson.

The visitors had three early chances in quick succession as Ellis Simms fired into the side-netting, Sullay Kaikai forced Alex Palmer into a good save from a free-kick and Ollie Turton headed just wide.

The goal Blackpool deserved arrived after 37 minutes. Lincoln thought Conor McGrandles had been fouled, but play continued and Simms produced a fine finish.

Blackpool continued to look dangerous and doubled their lead with another fine goal three minutes into the second half.

Jerry Yates showed great skill and vision to pick out a run from Kaikai, who found the corner of the net.

The visitors wasted several chances to put the game to bed, but Lincoln stayed in it and pulled a goal back with 15 minutes left when substitute Scully volleyed home after Chris Maxwell had palmed Harry Anderson’s cross up into the air.

Buoyed by the goal and with all five substitutes on, City levelled with six minutes remaining. After a patient move, Scully picked out Johnson in the box and he fired home from a tight angle.