Grant McCann hails ‘excellent’ performance as Hull see off Plymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hull boss Grant McCann was full of praise for his League One table-topping side as they eased to a 3-0 win at Plymouth.

Keane Lewis-Potter scored the Tigers 11th-minute opener and teed up Greg Docherty for the third in the 74th minute, sandwiching Josh Magennis’ 58th-minute goal as Hull extended their winning streak to three games and 10 unbeaten in the league.

McCann said: “I thought the boys were excellent today.

“Again they (Plymouth) have sprung a surprise on us in terms of their system. When I saw them set up with three centre-halves it gives us an opportunity to high press with our front three against their back three and to get Lewie Coyle and Callum Elder to press aggressively against their wing-backs.

“I thought we won individual duels all over the pitch and we looked really threatening every time we went forward so I am really pleased with the result and really, really pleased with the performance.

“We had to be right at them from the off. This season Plymouth have shown how good they are, particularly at home, in the first 45 minutes so we had to start on the front foot and get an early goal.

“I was really pleased we went in 1-0 up at half-time – it was a really good, well worked and taken goal.

“I said to them at half-time we need to build on this but we’ll have to ride out the first 10 or 15 minutes, and that’s what we did.”

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe said: “It was like men against boys in some departments.

“In saying that, we were well in the game up until we gifted them the second goal.

“The first goal we could have done better and should have stood on the ball at their free-kick. We said they were good on turnovers and should have looked after the ball throughout the game but we didn’t.

“The second goal was the one that did it for me because we had the ball and then we gave it away.

“We were beaten by a very good team in Hull City so we are taking nothing away from them. But in saying that we have gifted them one goal, the second, and maybe the third.

“Again we have possession of the ball and we give it away and they turn us over and go down the other end and score, and you can’t give a side that’s top of the league like they are half a chance because they’ll do that to you.

“I need to build a team and a squad to do what Hull City are doing to teams – be ruthless, pass the ball at the right time, the right side and be aggressive and win.”