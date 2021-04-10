Darrell Clarke disappointed with Port Vale’s display despite sixth straight win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke was unhappy with his side’s performance despite continuing their incredible turnaround in a snow-delayed win over Morecambe.

Nathan Smith’s first-half goal ensured the Valiants secured their sixth successive win for the first time in 25 years.

The game was interrupted by a 45-minute snow delay after heavy coverage on the pitch in Burslem.

Referee Anthony Coggins called the players off after 28 minutes as staff cleared the ground and it was Vale who started brightest after the stoppage.

Smith’s 34th-minute header proved to be the winner as he capitalised on Tom Conlon’s precise cross.

Clarke was delighted with another victory but knows there is a lot for Vale to improve on.

He said: “It was a strange old game and we just had to adapt but I thought we were poor today though.

“The players deserve all the plaudits for six wins on the spin.

“I’ll try not to be a miserable git here but I just thought we’re a bit better than that and we gave the ball away too often.

“They had us pinned in and it’s not really how I want my sides to look so that’s the big negative.

“But the big positive is that since 1996, we haven’t won six games in the league on the spin and it’s another clean sheet.

“The effort and commitment were outstanding but we have to get better with the ball there for me.

“But the lads took everything on board and we defended our own goal very well.”

Automatic promotion hopefuls Morecambe are winless in three after failing to create many chances.

The Shrimps almost took the lead early on after striker Cole Stockton had his effort well saved by Scott Brown but struggled to threaten in the second half.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “I thought we started the game very well and it was very snowy conditions.

“We got ourselves in some really good situations, Cole Stockton had a number of good turns and we were well on top for that period of the game.

“The amount of snow meant it was becoming difficult for both sets of players passing the ball and there was going to be a mistake made.

“After the break we gave away a needless foul and Stockton and Yann Songo’o lost their man.

“That was the turning point for Port Vale as they were able to hold on for a victory then and the majority of the game was played in their half.

“We tried our best to get opportunities but I have to say that they defended well in good numbers and were very resolute.

“It was very difficult to get that goal that would have got us back in the game.”