Southend have the spirit and quality to stay up – Phil Brown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Phil Brown insists he can guide Southend to safety despite starting his second spell in charge with a 0-0 draw against Crawley.

The share of the spoils at Roots Hall kept the Shrimpers second from bottom in League Two, four points from safety with just five games to go.

But Brown, who replaced Mark Molesley as manager on Friday, is certain his side can still stay up.

“We have the spirit and quality to stay up, it’s just the style we have to transform,” said Brown.

“The previous incumbent had a style of play that was completely foreign to me.

“I’ve admired the qualities of the players but that gritty determination and resolve that’s required to win games at this level is totally different.

“I’ve got to get that across to them and that’s my job next week.

“We all know we need goals. We’ve got the spirit, organisation and commitment to keep a clean sheet but the quality in the final alluded us.

“The two sides were going at each other and fighting for every challenge but that quality eluded both sides.

“We could have won it but we could have lost it too.”

Southend have failed to score in their last seven home games and have netted just 24 goals in 41 outings this season.

The Shrimpers rarely threatened in the first half and Crawley came closest to scoring when James Tilley saw a powerful effort headed off the line by Tyler Cordner before Ashley Nadesan bizarrely opted to pass when well placed in front of goal.

After the break, Shrimpers midfielder Nathan Ferguson fired against the left post from 20 yards before Reeco Hackett-Fairchild was denied from close range by Glenn Morris.

Crawley have failed to win in seven matches but boss John Yems was not too disappointed with a point.

“We created chances but you’ve got to stick them in the net,” said Yems.

“Southend are fighting for their lives and they had a go.

“We did what we could do and if you said at the start of the season you can come to Southend and get a point I’d have bitten your hand off. But as the season has panned out we’re disappointed.

“At the same time let’s not forget where both clubs are and where they’ve come from.

“We got a clean sheet and we got a point but we’ve had to work for it. Nobody gives you anything in this life.”