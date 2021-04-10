Leam Richardson delighted to see Wigan get the result they deserved at Doncaster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson was delighted to see his side convert a positive performance into a result as they gave their survival hopes a major boost with a 4-1 win over Doncaster.

Goals from Joe Dodoo, Thelo Aasgaard, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Will Keane earned Wigan their first win in six and lifted them within a point of the safety mark in Sky Bet League One.

Richardson has felt his side’s performances have not got their just reward in recent weeks.

“The performance levels have been there for the last six or seven weeks and today the result matched the performance for once and it’s all about belief and habits,” he said.

“We have had a challenge for some time and, thankfully, we’re still in the fight and representing the football club, town and fans the best we can and thoroughly deserved this win.

“The energy levels right through the team were excellent and I could not pick a man of the match for positive reasons, which is a great feeling.

“The lads enjoyed themselves, even though we made a game of it by going in at half-time 3-1 up instead of 3-0, but the lads were totally focused and showed maturity to get another goal and see the game through.

“When called upon, our keeper made good saves and we also defended when we needed to do and broke on them very well. But, even though we have won today, the challenge has not changed at all.

“We’ve got six games left and have to get more points than most clubs around us in our mini league.”

Doncaster boss Andy Butler declared himself embarrassed by his side’s display, who have lost their last four matches to see their play-off hopes wane.

Taylor Richards scored in first-half stoppage time to give Rovers a lifeline but they failed to take it.

“Being brutally honest, from the first minute it was embarrassing,” Butler said. “That is probably being kind.

“I don’t often question players’ attitudes and desires, but today I will. I think they all have to look at themselves individually and collectively.

“Putting it simply, Wigan wanted it more than us.

“When you go out onto the pitch with Doncaster Rovers colours and the badge, you represent yourself, your family and friends, the club and the fans. I don’t think any players can go home tonight and say honestly that they put a shift in.

“Maybe it is time that players do have a good look at themselves and question whether they have done all they can. I don’t think any can really say that.

“There was naivety in the team as we gave ourselves a mountain to climb again. It’s not good enough.”