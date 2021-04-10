Hartlepool move to National League summit after defeating Notts County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hartlepool moved to the top of the Vanarama National League table as they made it 14 games unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Notts County.

Pools started brightly but it took 18 minutes for the first chance of the game when striker Richie Bennett’s shot deflected wide.

Mark Shelton came close to the opener for the home side after 31 minutes but his low drive from the edge of the box took a touch off a defender and fizzed off target.

Notts County had posed little attacking threat but should have taken the lead after 35 minutes when Kyle Wootton headed over when unmarked.

Hartlepool went in front in first-half stoppage time when Shelton knocked the ball to Gavan Holohan in the area and he stroked home his 10th goal of the season and fourth in as many matches.

Bennett stung the palm of Magpies goalkeeper Sam Slocombe in the 52nd minute, while at the other end Jake Reeves’ effort was not too far away.

Callum Roberts came on for the visitors in the 70th minute and went off injured eight minutes later, leaving them with 10 men for the closing stages.

Hartlepool doubled their lead with four minutes remaining when Bennett fired home from a corner.