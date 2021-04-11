Son Heung-min ’embarrassing’ in build-up to United’s disallowed goal – Roy Keane

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roy Keane labelled Son Heung-min “embarrassing” for his part in Manchester United’s disallowed goal against Tottenham.

Edinson Cavani thought he had put United into the lead at Spurs, only for the goal to be chalked off after a Video Assistant Referee review.

Referee Chris Kavanagh reviewed Scott McTominay’s clash with Son on the pitchside monitor and opted to deny United first blood.

Roy Keane, pictured, laid into Son Heung-min as Tottenham took on Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Son promptly capped a Spurs break to send the hosts into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead, with United’s players incensed – and pundit Keane pulling no punches.

“I’m amazed really, if this is a foul we should all go home,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“It’s bizarre. To roll around like that is embarrassing.

“That can’t be a foul. And it’s not just Son, to be fair Rashford did it 10 minutes earlier.

Referee Chris Kavanagh looked at the pitchside monitor before disallowing Cavani’s goal (Clive Rose/PA)

“Referees are doubting every decision, but he’s got this wrong.”

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards also weighed in, insisting football has to address the shortcomings of video technology.

“This is not football anymore, it’s spoiling our game,” Richards told Sky Sports.

“I can’t recognise the game anymore. It’s an absolutely ridiculous decision.”

🗣️ "It is embarrassing. This is not football anymore." 🗣️ "If that is a foul we may as well all go home now" Roy Keane and @MicahRichards left fuming by Manchester United's disallowed goal! pic.twitter.com/yGt7cVNdXW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 11, 2021

Keane had earlier claimed Tottenham “have been soft for the last 40 years” as the former Red Devils captain had another lively exchange with Jamie Redknapp.

Keane repeatedly said there was a “softness” to Spurs during the debate about the club with Redknapp on Sky Sports ahead of them hosting United on Sunday.

Having sarcastically stated that “it’s always great to be top of the league in November, vital time of the season that”, Keane said: “We all know, and we keep repeating, there is a softness in this Spurs team.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Redknapp reacted by pointing out that Tottenham had reached the Champions League final in 2018-19.

And Keane replied: “They were lucky to get to that final. Get to the final – again, it’s like being top of the league in November. They got to the final, but they got beaten in the final.

“If you’re going to get to a final, the whole point of getting to a final is trying to win the bloody thing.

“Spurs before (boss Jose) Mourinho, and when Mourinho leaves, there will still be a softness to this Spurs team. That’s down to the players.”

Redknapp played for Tottenham and his father Harry, pictured, managed the club (Sean Dempsey/PA).

Redknapp responded by asking: “So they’ve been soft for the last, what, however many years?”

To which Keane replied: “Spurs have been soft for the last 40 years.”

As he voiced his disagreement, Redknapp mentioned the Tottenham side, managed by his father Harry, who reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2010-11, saying: “That was a good team. You can’t say they are always soft Roy.”

Keane hit back with: “If (reaching the) quarter-final is success, then you can have your success.”

It comes after the pair had a heated argument about Tottenham in February, during which Keane said top sides “wouldn’t touch” any Spurs player beyond Harry Kane and Son.