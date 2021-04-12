Ched Evans signs new deal with Preston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ched Evans has committed his future to Preston after he agreed a new deal until the summer of 2023.

The forward joined the club in January on loan from Fleetwood before the move was made permanent on a contract until the end of the season.

Evans has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal after scoring three goals in 16 games for managerless Preston.

“I came here to make an impact and I feel like I have done that and I am really pleased with how it has gone, although more wins on the board would have been nicer,” he told the official club website.

“The facilities are unbelievable here and I am happy and I hope to score more goals and create more chances.”