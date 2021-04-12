Derek Adams could make changes again as Morecambe host Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams could make more changes for Tuesday’s visit of Scunthorpe in an attempt to rediscover a winning formula.

The Shrimps won four times in March, including against Sky Bet League Two leaders Cheltenham, but have now gone three games without a victory.

Adams made five changes at Port Vale on Saturday and handed Brad Lyons a first start in a month following a knee injury, but Morecambe still suffered a 1-0 loss in the snow.

Jordan Slew (fractured fibula) remains sidelined, while Alex Kenyon will need to be assessed after only recently returning from an ankle problem.

Scunthorpe are down to the bare bones according to manager Neil Cox, who had to make a late call on his starting XI against Tranmere after a bout of illness affected the squad.

The Iron were already without several players due to injury, with Mark Howard and Devarn Green (both thigh) definitely set to miss this midweek encounter.

Jordan Clarke (ankle), Manny Onariase (hamstring), Harrison McGahey (thigh) and Ryan Loft (groin) all sat out the stalemate with Tranmere and will need to be assessed.

George Taft and Kevin Van Veen did provide Cox with a timely boost on Saturday after they returned from ankle and knee injuries respectively, but they will need to be checked on given the quick turnaround.