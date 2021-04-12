Crewe boss David Artell weighing up options after Oxford mauling

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe boss David Artell insists wholesale changes are not certain against Portsmouth in the wake of the heavy home defeat by Oxford.

Artell described Saturday’s 6-0 loss as “horrific and unacceptable” but ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Pompey at Gresty Road he insisted he will not make changes for the sake of it.

“Of course, you have to take Saturday into consideration when picking the team,” Artell told the club website. “But it is important not to leave players out because they have had a poor game. You want them to give you a reaction after what happened against Oxford.”

Tom Lowery failed a late fitness test at the weekend and the midfielder will be assessed while the likes of Chris Porter, Luke Offord, and Stephen Walker are vying for recalls should Artell opt to change things.

John Marquis is a doubt for Portsmouth.

The forward is available again after serving a three-match ban but he has been having injections for an ankle problem and may not be fit enough to return to contention just yet.

Lee Brown is a fresh injury concern and will miss the trip to Crewe after he suffered a hamstring issue in the defeat to Burton on Saturday.

Pompey are already without Alex Bass (foot), Jordy Hiwula (ankle), Ellis Harrison (knee) and Michael Jacobs (knee).