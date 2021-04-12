Callum Lang awaits concussion tests ahead of Wigan’s home clash with Sunderland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wigan will check on Callum Lang ahead of their home game against Sunderland.

The striker missed the win at Doncaster on Saturday under concussion protocols after he suffered a head injury against Portsmouth on Easter Monday.

Midfielder Viv Solomon-Otabor continues to play through the pain barrier as medics monitor floating bone fragments in his knee.

Scott Wootton and Gavin Massey are set to miss the remainder of the season as the Latics battle relegation from League One.

Denver Hume could return to the Sunderland starting line-up.

The full-back is fit again after a hamstring injury and has made second-half substitute appearances in each of the last two matches.

Jordan Jones has seen his minutes carefully managed after he sustained a muscle issue a month ago but he too could be pushing for a return to the team.

Bailey Wright was set to play for the under-23 side on Monday but was left out of that squad and he might be included at the DW Stadium – if the weekend has not seen him suffer a setback in his recovery from a calf problem.