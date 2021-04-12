Walsall boss Brian Dutton could stick with line-up after ending winless run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jack Rose could continue in goal for Walsall for their League Two clash with Tranmere.

Liam Roberts has been on the bench for the last two matches after picking up a knock and Rose has only conceded one goal.

Head coach Brian Dutton could stick with the same starting line-up after finally overseeing a victory at the 14th time of asking against Forest Green last time out.

Caolan Lavery missed that match through injury while Dan Scarr has been sidelined by a calf problem.

Tranmere will check on Jay Spearing.

The midfielder missed his first league game of the season against Scunthorpe at the weekend because of a hamstring injury but is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Ali Crawford came in for the former Liverpool player and will hope to keep his place.

Manager Keith Hill could be tempted to make changes with Rovers bidding to end a five-match winless streak.