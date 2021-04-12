Levi Sutton could return to Bradford midfield against Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Levi Sutton may be in contention to return Bradford’s line-up for the visit of Crawley on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder has missed Bradford’s last three matches because of a calf injury but he is edging closer to full fitness and could be called upon against the Red Devils.

Lee Novak struck for the Bantams in the reverse fixture earlier in the season – when the teams drew 1-1 in December – but he remains unavailable as he continues his rehabilitation from a minor knee operation.

Callum Cooke, Reece Staunton and Zeli Ismail will also miss out.

Crawley captain George Francomb is once again a major doubt.

The midfielder limped off 53 minutes into Monday’s 4-1 home defeat by Oldham and was absent from the weekend draw at Southend.

Reece Grego-Cox and Tom Dallison remain unavailable, while Henry Burnett, Mark Wright and Tyler Frost may also miss out again.

But Davide Rodari should be available after making his first appearance in a month with a late cameo at the Shrimpers on Saturday afternoon.