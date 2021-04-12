Harrogate striker Aaron Martin doubtful for Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aaron Martin is doubtful once more for Harrogate’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Leyton Orient.

The forward sustained an ankle injury in last week’s home defeat by Port Vale and was absent for Saturday’s loss at Bolton as a result.

In his absence, Jon Stead made an impression off the bench in his first competitive action since January and he will be pushing for more minutes on Tuesday evening.

Mitchell Roberts is likely to be sidelined, while Simon Power and Josh March are out for the rest of the season.

Orient are once again likely to be without Ousseynou Cisse.

The midfielder’s ankle injury forced him off during Monday’s goalless draw with Walsall and after sitting out the loss at Cheltenham on Saturday as a result, he is doubtful to return at Harrogate.

Dan Happe, Nick Freeman and Josh Coulson all returned to the matchday squad following spells on the sidelines and the trio will be pushing for involvement on Tuesday.

Forward Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou (both hamstring) are not set to feature again this season along with centre-back Adam Thompson, who fractured his ankle last month.