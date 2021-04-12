Demetri Mitchell in contention to return for Blackpool against Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Blackpool winger Demetri Mitchell could return to the squad for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League One showdown with Accrington.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Lincoln with a knee problem, but head coach Neil Critchley has revealed he did so as a precaution and has a chance of being involved.

Critchley otherwise has no fresh selection problems, and is hoping striker Gary Madine can step up his recovery from a groin injury during the coming weeks after undergoing a scan on Friday.

In the meantime, he remains on the sidelines along with Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Kevin Stewart (ankle), while Matty Virtue (knee) and CJ Hamilton (metatarsal) will not play again this season.

Accrington boss John Coleman will be looking for a significant response to Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon.

Joe Pritchard will hope to start for the first time since March 2 after confirming his return to fitness from the bench at the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Ben Barclay, who was an unused substitute after also recovering from injury, is also in contention.

Coleman has fielded the same starting XI in the last three games, but may opt for change after the horror show against the Dons.