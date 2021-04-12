Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore to return to dugout following coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore will return to the dugout in the home game against Swansea.

Moore, who has completed a period of isolation after contracting coronavirus, has no new injury concerns following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at QPR.

Defender Joost Van Aken and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (both ankle) are edging closer to first-team comebacks after returning to action with the under-23s this week.

Chey Dunkley (hamstring) has targeted a return towards the end of the month, but Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Massimo Luongo, Cameron Dawson (both knee) and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) are out for the rest of the season.

Swansea will be without Ben Cabango after the Wales defender breached Covid-19 protocols.

Cabango, an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Millwall, has been sent home from the club’s training bubble and it remains to be seen whether he will return ahead of Wycombe’s weekend visit.

Head coach Steve Cooper may be tempted to make changes despite the win in south London ending a run of four straight defeats.

Wayne Routledge’s fitness will be monitored after the veteran winger made his first league start of the season on Saturday, while refreshed wing-backs Connor Roberts and Jake Bidwell could return after being rested at Millwall.