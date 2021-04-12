No new injury worries for Michael Appleton as Lincoln prepare to host MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has no fresh selection problems ahead of Tuesday night’s League One home game against MK Dons.

However, Appleton will have to deal with the after-effects of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool, which saw Lincoln return to action after a two-week Covid-19 lay-off.

Midfielder Max Sanders started that game on his return from a hamstring injury but was replaced at half-time, when defender Joe Walsh was introduced as a substitute after his recovery from a calf problem, while Brennan Johnson, back from international duty with Wales, played the full 90 minutes.

Tom Hopper (hamstring), Jorge Grant (ankle) and Liam Bridcutt (calf) remain on the sidelines.

MK Dons manager Russell Martin hopes to have midfielder Louis Thompson back sooner rather than later.

Thompson missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Ipswich through injury after limping out of the 2-0 defeat by Crewe on Easter Monday, but is close to a return.

Striker Cameron Jerome, who also failed to go the distance against Crewe, is expected to play again this season, but is behind Thompson in his recovery.

However, defender Warren O’Hora will not play again before the end of the campaign after joining frontman Kieran Agard in the treatment room.