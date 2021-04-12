Swansea defender Ben Cabango sent home for breaching coronavirus protocols

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wales defender Ben Cabango has been sent home from the Swansea squad after breaching Covid-19 protocols.

The 20-year-old will miss Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship game at Sheffield Wednesday, with Swansea saying they are “disappointed” that protocols have been breached.

A Swansea statement said: “The club is aware of an incident involving a first-team player that occurred over the weekend.

“The player in question has been sent home from the training bubble and as a result will not feature in Tuesday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

“We work closely with Public Health Wales and have a strict set of Covid-19 protocols within the club and we have made these abundantly clear to all players and staff.

“It is disappointing that these protocols have been breached, and as a club we expect all personnel to adhere to such guidelines in a manner that is indicative of the huge sacrifices made by so many.

“The club will now conclude the matter internally.”

Cabango won his first Wales cap last September and last month signed a new Swansea contract which runs until the summer of 2025.

Swansea have not yet confirmed whether Cabango will be allowed to rejoin the squad before Saturday’s home game against Wycombe.

Steve Cooper’s side are fourth in the Sky Bet Championship after Saturday’s 3-0 win at Millwall, a victory which ended a run of four successive defeats.