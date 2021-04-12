Lingard bet, MacIntyre can boogie and Cav wins again – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 12.

Football

It seems Jesse Lingard will do anything to win a bet with a friend.

This is the real reason why he took the penalty off me!! enjoy your stay @JesseLingard 🤣🤣 https://t.co/FbABe6WlwN — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 12, 2021

Marcus Rashford wanted to know how lockdown easing was going for his followers.

First day back at work for some. First day back at the pub for others. How you all feeling? 🙂 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 12, 2021

It was a bad Sunday for Leicester.

Disappointed with the result yesterday Ma’na Uchechukwu Ga’eme 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3KkSd92NG2 — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) April 12, 2021

Chelsea turned their attention back to Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo put the work in.

Patrice Evra marked Ramadan.

SHEIKH EVRA wish you a peaceful and joyful Ramadan may Allah fill your life with divine light of luck and happiness 🙏🏽 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra pic.twitter.com/RPElBvm1bM — Patrice Evra (@Evra) April 12, 2021

Mamadou Sakho was pleased to be back.

Back on the field, motivated and on Time !!!⌚️⚽️💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/6EiIswjkUn — Mamadou Sakho (@mamadousakho) April 12, 2021

Radamel Falcao was recovering after a training ground injury.

Birthday wishes.

🎊 Happy birthday to legendary ⚪️⚫️ coach, @MisterLippi! 🎂#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/wZow5PEsR7 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 12, 2021 Much love, @EricBailly24! ❤️🎂#MUFC pic.twitter.com/kTHlNlJeEF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 12, 2021 🎂🎉 Happy Birthday @LucasRadebe! #Legend #TheChief pic.twitter.com/QAhad94AK9 — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 12, 2021 Happy 30th birthday, Ollie Norwood. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/CYbG2xlMF1 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 12, 2021

Cricket

Jos Buttler was excited to get his IPL campaign under way.

First game tonight, can’t wait to get going! pic.twitter.com/9uDK12bY8s — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 12, 2021

Kevin Pietersen felt the chill.

Snowing and freezing! Can’t wait for my tee off time later…! 🤮 pic.twitter.com/0PFMZ09Xy1 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 12, 2021

Golf

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre plans to ‘boogie’ at Augusta again next year.

Green Jacket time for new Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

A memorable moment for the newest Masters champion. Hideki Matsuyama is presented with the Green Jacket in Butler Cabin. pic.twitter.com/KCsRyLhydL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2021

And the congratulations poured in.

Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 11, 2021 Hideki Matsuyama . Ichiban! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@TheMasters — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) April 11, 2021 Congrats to @TheMasters champ, Hideki Matsuyama!! What an achievement for you and for Japan 🇯🇵… you’re inspiring young people everywhere to play golf. Amazing to see! #themasters #welcometotheclub 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/rPf9hqltfp — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 12, 2021

Matsuyama has been tipped for success since a young age.

Captain Price called it. pic.twitter.com/T9bkueucwM — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) April 12, 2021

Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris responded to Happy Gilmore.

If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore. https://t.co/R1e8awZIvh — Will Zalatoris (@WillZalatoris) April 12, 2021

Ian Poulter can’t wait to be back.

Always a special week at @themasters, my 16th Masters and still learning this amazing place. Older and wiser for next year👴🏼 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/BoxMaA69dV — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 12, 2021

A strong week for Justin Rose.

Nice way to finish on the last! Pleased with the way my game is trending. Congratulations Hideki on a fantastic @TheMasters win. A remarkable achievement for you and your country. Enjoy the celebrations 🇯🇵 Thank you #Team🌹 for all the messages of support. #themasters pic.twitter.com/UzQf5BZmPR — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) April 12, 2021

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton looked in a relaxed mood.

Let’s root for each other 💛 pic.twitter.com/kQ3DkxrE7c — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 12, 2021

Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was getting prepared for Imola.

As was George Russell.

Focused and prepared 👊 Ready to head to Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/mSG4swxJrg — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 12, 2021

And Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish claimed a first win since 2018.

It proved a popular victory.

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭. Chapeau @MarkCavendish 👏 https://t.co/5276rmKGQO — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) April 12, 2021 So happy to see this🙌 @MarkCavendish — Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) April 12, 2021 If it couldn’t be us, I’m very happy it was @MarkCavendish 💪 — Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) April 12, 2021 Yessssss @MarkCavendish 😃 We love to see it! 🙌 https://t.co/ds3ueLd9Xe — Joanna Rowsell MBE OLY (@JoRowsellMBE) April 12, 2021 Just so so good to see 🥰💪💥 https://t.co/YSCLkjCODB — Fran Millar (@franmillar) April 12, 2021 Cav is back! I’ve seen him training like an overexcited junior since December, racing like a hyper motivated neo pro since March. Every race so far chasing that well deserved victory like a hungry wolf! So happy for you mate, enjoy this one, more to come! pic.twitter.com/g4lcQ21azt — Iljo Keisse (@IljoKeisse) April 12, 2021

Tennis

It was leg day for Serena Williams.

Simona Halep hit the court with her coach.

Welcome back to the best country in the world, @darren_cahill 😬😁 First day back after 2 weeks of rehab and back on the clay. Today was a good day 😍 pic.twitter.com/sCfJ896g7G — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 12, 2021

Darts

Phil Taylor is returning to the oche.

It's now official.Contract signed for the World Senior Darts Championship.The Power IS BACK. pic.twitter.com/oYjgYIOYFG — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) April 12, 2021

Rugby union

Wasps’ Joe Launchbury celebrated his 30th.