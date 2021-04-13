‘Direct discrimination’ to stop clinically vulnerable fans attending cup final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The decision to bar clinically extremely vulnerable supporters from the Carabao Cup final is “direct discrimination”, according to a Tottenham disabled fans’ group.

Manchester City and Tottenham have each been allocated 2,000 tickets for the match on April 25, which is part of the Government-led Events Research Programme (ERP), a pilot scheme looking at how to get spectators safely into venues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of ticketing and safety protocols for the match were announced on Tuesday, but the ERP does not allow for those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) or those living with them to attend.

Following last week's confirmation that our @Carabao_Cup Final tie against @ManCity has been approved as an official pilot event with fans in attendance, we are now pleased to provide further details on the ticket application process ⤵️#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2021

SpursAbility said in a statement released to the PA news agency that it was extremely disappointed by the decision, and asked for it to be reviewed.

“A number of our members and supporters will fall into this (CEV) classification under recent Covid-19 guidance and have also endured long shielding periods,” the statement read.

“However, most of them will have had their first and second vaccinations and are at considerably lower risk than those who are yet to be vaccinated.

“Government guidance places those aged 70 or over at an equal or higher risk category yet there is no exclusion issue for anyone in these higher-risk groups.

“The policy adopted for this match is a direct discrimination toward many disabled supporters.

“Some of our supporters have been shielding for over 12 months and have seen this match as an opportunity to return to some form of normal lifestyle.

“The match is allowing only 8,000 spectators in an outdoor stadium with a capacity of 90,000 – less than nine per cent of its potential. Yet there is a choice to exclude a small group of supporters who would need to disclose their classification on a voluntary basis.

“At the moment a CEV person who has had the coronavirus and recovered and has subsequently received two vaccine doses is a considerably lesser risk compared with a 40-year-old who may well have unknown health issues. Is this fair and reasonable?

“We ask that this criteria in the Government led research programme for reopening live events to the general public be reviewed.

“Returning to live matches again is the lifeline needed by many disabled supporters to maintain their mental health after long periods of forced isolation, yet they are being precluded on outdated advice and a broad-brush approach open to abuse in so many ways.”

Level Playing Field, the charity which campaigns and advises on disabled access to sports venues, said the ERP decision created a “very credible risk” that sections of the football community will be excluded from attendance as lockdown eases.

“The actions around excluding clinically extremely vulnerable people detracts from the message of tackling discrimination, promoting equality and devalues the importance of personal choice,” its statement read.

Government guidance continues to exclude Clinically Extremely Vulnerable people, this time the @Carabao_Cup final the latest event to refuse entry. Full Level Playing Field press release: https://t.co/HtcHWGnPMK#AccessForAll | #carabaocupfinal pic.twitter.com/xuvEwYAQsl — Level Playing Field (@lpftweets) April 13, 2021

Louise Rubin, head of policy and campaigns at disability equality charity Scope, said: “Disabled people have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic and, as the UK begins to recover from coronavirus and open up again, they should be able to access sport and other social events just in the same way as everyone else.

“Disabled people should be able to make their own choice about what’s right for them, rather than being subject to arbitrary and discriminatory blanket policies.

“We urge the government and sports organisations to consult with disabled fans to make sure nobody is unfairly excluded.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has been approached for a response.

Those fans eligible for a ticket must take PCR Covid tests before and five days after the final, and must also travel to a local lateral flow testing site in order to provide proof of a negative test within 24 hours of the match.

This proof will enable them to gain entry to Wembley, and in the case of City fans will be needed to access specially-chartered trains and coaches heading to London from Manchester.

City said 1,500 spaces would be available via these trains and coaches, with a further 250 car parking spaces at Wembley being made available.

We're pleased to announce details regarding the sales process and the matchday protocols for the 2021 @Carabao_Cup Final ⚽️ 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5rehttps://t.co/35Q4Kwpv7B — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2021

The final 250 tickets would be sold to City fans based in London and the Home Counties, who would need to make their own travel arrangements.

The Carabao Cup final will be the first outdoor sports pilot event under the ERP to feature supporters of the teams involved. In addition to those 4,000 fans, 4,000 tickets will be distributed to residents and NHS staff in the area around Wembley.

There will be 4,000 spectators at Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, but these will be restricted to local Wembley residents and NHS staff.

The success of these pilot events – plus others including the World Snooker Championship, the FA Cup final and England’s group games at Euro 2020 – will be key steps along the road to allowing supporters back into venues in financially-viable numbers from June 21.

Ten sports governing bodies wrote to political leaders last week endorsing the use of a Covid certification system, under which entry to an event could be gained if proof of vaccination, a negative test or antibody immunity was provided.