Graham Alexander delighted as Motherwell extend Stephen O’Donnell’s contract

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander claims Stephen O’Donnell’s best years are still to come after the Scotland international signed a new contract.

The 28-year-old has signed on for the next two seasons.

The former Partick Thistle, Luton and Kilmarnock right-back joined Motherwell in August and had already signed two short-term deals.

“We’re very happy that Stephen has signed a new contract and decided to continue his career with us,” Alexander told the club’s official website.

“He’s been brilliant since we came into the club both on and off the pitch.

“He’s a current and valued member of the national squad and feels he can be successful with us at Motherwell.

“We believe his best years are ahead of him and he’s a great example to others on how to be a top professional.”