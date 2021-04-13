John Marquis misses penalty as Portsmouth are held by Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Marquis missed a second-half penalty as Portsmouth were held to a goalless draw at Crewe.

The striker was left to rue his finishing more than once in the second half at Gresty Road as Danny Cowley’s side had to settle for a share of the spoils against a Crewe team picking up their first home point in four games.

After a dull start to the game the Railwaymen – who made six changes after their 6-0 home humbling at the weekend by Oxford – threatened first with Tom Lowery glancing Antony Evans’ delivery past the far post.

On-loan midfielder Evans’ powerful free-kick took a deflection as it veered wide.

But Pompey had the lions’ share of possession and were close to taking the lead when Charlie Daniels’ corner fell to Jack Whatmough, whose close-range strike was blocked by Will Jaaskelainen.

When Tom Naylor lost possession at the back after the restart, Crewe’s Owen Dale may have made more of the opening, but drove his shot straight at Craig MacGillivray.

Then Marquis was left agonising as he planted a free header straight at Jaaskelainen.

Within minutes he had wasted the visitors’ best opportunity from 12 yards. Daniels’ long ball released Ronan Curtis who was knocked off the ball by the onrushing Jaaskelainen.

But the keeper made amends by guessing correctly and diving down to his left to hold Marquis’ 59th-minute spot kick.

Jaaskelainen then kept out a blockbuster from Curtis.

Lowery was always a creative force for Crewe, but Chris Porter couldn’t make the most of his precise cross to the far post as it skimmed off the veteran striker’s head.