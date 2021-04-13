Rob Atkinson nets his first Oxford goal in comfortable win over Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rob Atkinson’s first Oxford goal set Karl Robinson’s team on their way to a 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury.

Fresh from a 6-0 win at Crewe on Saturday, the U’s went in front in the 13th minute when centre-half Atkinson headed James Henry’s corner into the top of the net.

Elliot Lee doubled the lead in the 36th minute, swivelling nine yards out to shoot home from Mide Shodipo’s cross.

Harry Chapman pulled one back for Shrewsbury six minutes into the second half, hammering a shot between keeper Jack Stevens and his near post.

Matty Taylor was denied by Matija Sarkic saving with his chest when he ran through on goal.

But Oxford’s top scorer did claim his 15th goal of the season in the 66th minute as he rifled in off the crossbar from Henry’s pass.

And when Sam Long added a fourth 11 minutes later it made it a remarkable 10 different goalscorers for United in two games.

Chapman hit the post for the visitors in stoppage time but the contest was long decided by then.