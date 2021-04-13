Emmanuel Osadebe’s stunner earns Walsall victory over Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emmanuel Osadebe’s 25-yard rocket struck a huge blow to Tranmere’s diminishing automatic promotion hopes as Walsall’s 1-0 win all but secured their Sky Bet League Two safety.

The midfielder, who signed a new deal on Monday, scored a 70th-minute thunderbolt to move the Saddlers 12 points clear of danger and left Rovers – who also had Jay Spearing sent off – winless in six and five points off the top three.

Josh Gordon fashioned Walsall’s first chance after 12 minutes, robbing Ali Crawford and lashing in a 25-yard shot that Rovers goalkeeper Joe Murphy beat away.

Liam Feeney lashed over after a brilliant first touch and Crawford rifled a first-time volley into the side-netting as Tranmere controlled the rest of the half.

Walsall almost took the lead after 52 minutes but Murphy superbly tipped over Gordon’s glancing header from Rory Holden’s cross.

Murphy could do nothing to prevent Osadebe crashing Walsall ahead as his shot went in off the crossbar after he caught Feeney dithering in possession.

Spearing, booked earlier for a cynical hack on Osadebe, then received a second yellow in the 74th minute for a reckless lunge on Liam Kinsella and Walsall comfortably held on.