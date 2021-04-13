Jordan Davies hat-trick helps Wrexham to thumping win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jordan Davies scored a first-half hat-trick as Wrexham returned to form with a 4-0 win at FC Halifax to boost their Vanarama National League play-off hopes.

The Welsh club had suffered three straight defeats but took the lead after only four minutes at The Shay when Davies flicked the ball in from a corner.

Dior Angus doubled the lead in the 22nd minute and Davies then struck twice in as many minutes, completing his treble with a long-range effort, to all but wrap up victory just after the half-hour mark.

Town, who had started the match in seventh place, thought they had pulled a goal back early in the second half when Jack Earing’s long-range shot bounced down off the crossbar and onto the line – but the referee waved play on.

With 20 minutes left, Halifax defender Niall Maher saw his header from a free-kick ruled out for offside.