He’s all right, Zak: Partick’s promotion hopes boosted by sub Rudden’s double

Substitute Zak Rudden came off the bench to boost Partick’s Scottish League One promotion hopes with both goals in a 2-0 win over Clyde.

Rudden struck in the 65th and 90th minutes for a win that moved his side to within one point of second-placed Cove Rangers.

It also left Clyde hovering one point ahead of Dumbarton in the relegation play-off place ahead of their meeting on Thursday.

Airdrie moved up to fourth place but left it late to secure a 3-1 win over

bottom club Forfar.

Hamish Thomson’s second minute own goal gave the home side the lead but Grant Anderson equalised for the Loons before goals from Calum Gallagher and Kyle Connell in the last eight minutes sealed the points.