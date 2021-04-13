Torquay end Sutton’s unbeaten streak to tighten National League promotion race

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Asa Hall’s diving header condemned title-chasing Sutton to a first National League defeat in 15 as Torquay strengthened their own promotion hopes with a 1-0 win.

Gulls skipper Hall struck with nine minutes remaining, although keeper Lucas Covolan made a vital late save to ensure his team left with the points.

Midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans forced a 15th-minute save from Dean Bouzanis, and the Sutton keeper had to be alert to deny the visitors once again four minutes before half-time when Ben Goodliffe’s attempted clearance hit striker Daniel Wright and rebounded towards goal.

However, he needed the help of the crossbar to keep out Jake Andrews’ effort on the stroke of half-time.

Lemonheigh-Evans was thwarted by the keeper once again within two minutes of the restart, and Bouzanis had to repel Adam Randell’s 61st-minute shot.

However, Torquay finally got their reward with nine minutes remaining when Hall dived to head Randell’s cross into the bottom corner, although it took a fine save by Covolan to prevent Omar Bugiel from snatching a point.