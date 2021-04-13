Queen’s Park beat Annan to maintain League Two lead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Queen’s Park maintained their commanding lead at the top of Scottish League Two with a 1-0 win over strugglers Annan.

Simon Murray’s header shortly before half-time proved enough for victory to keep a 12-point advantage over Edinburgh City, who beat bottom club Brechin 2-1

Daniel Handling had given the Citizens an early lead in the second minute, but Bobby Barr equalised as Brechin battled back to level terms after quarter-of-an-hour.

But with 20 minutes left, Raffaele De Vita drilled in a 25-yard effort to keep the hosts on course for promotion.

Stirling lost ground on the top two after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Stranraer.

Midfielder Andy Stirling broke the deadlock for the visitors just before the hour. Stranraer finished with 10 men when defender Jordan McGregor was sent off for a second caution during the closing stages.

Stenhousemuir defeated Elgin City 2-0. Tommy Muir gave the hosts the lead two minutes into the second half, with midfielder Botti Biabi adding a late second.

Albion Rovers and strugglers Cowdenbeath played out a goalless draw.