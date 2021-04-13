AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson delighted with win over 10-man Ipswich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson was delighted to see his team pick up from where they left off last weekend as they brushed aside play-off-chasing Ipswich with a 3-0 victory.

The Dons, who are now two points clear of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone, have scored eight goals in their last two games, after impressively backing up last Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of Accrington.

It was a desperately poor night for Ipswich, however, who played for over an hour with 10 men after Josh Harrop’s sending-off and fell five points adrift of the top six.

Robinson said: “I thought they started off well, to be fair, and I thought once the game settled down, we were really good.

“I think we caused that to happen, the sending-off, because we were that good.

“Their lad’s flying in because we’ve played some good football in the corner to get out and he possibly got a little frustrated.

“When you play well, you make things happen for yourselves and we were possibly looking as good 11 v 11 than when they went down to 10.

“I thought they possibly opened us up a few times with 10 men, but I’ve just been given the stats and we had 22 attempts to their seven and they only had two on target, so maybe I’m being a bit harsh.

“So it was a good performance, but I think, possibly, Charlton was better, even though we didn’t quite come away with the three points against them.”

Wimbledon went ahead when Will Nightingale headed in a corner from Luke O’Neill, who quickly set up the second as well, another header, this time for Jack Rudoni.

An awful first half-hour for Ipswich was capped by Harrop’s red card for a lunge on Nesta Guinness-Walker before Ryan Longman added a third for the Dons late on.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook said: “We’re a million miles away from a good team and that includes myself.

“You win together, you lose together, we travel away together, we have each other, but I’ve been managing for a long time now and the best feeling for a manager is when you put out a team that you trust.

“I don’t trust our team and I’ve got to be open and say that.

“That doesn’t mean everyone is a bad player, that doesn’t mean everyone is doing something wrong, but we were miles off it.

“We were just miles off it for the club and I keep going back to our supporters, they’re tired and bored of it now.

“We have to be better because if we’re not, the changes will just be repetitive because at some point the anchor has to go in and the badness has to stop.”