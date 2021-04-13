Derek Adams delighted with Morecambe’s return to form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derek Adams was a happy man after seeing his Morecambe side return to form with a convincing 4-1 win over Scunthorpe.

Goals from Cole Stockton, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Sam Lavelle and Yann Songo’o earned the Shrimps their first win in four to reignite their promotion push.

Adams said: “It was a great win. We played quickly, pressed them from the start and got the rewards with some great goals which were spread throughout the team.

“We should have scored more because we had a lot of opportunities, but we showed why we are one of the top scorers in the league by creating so many chances in open play and I’m delighted with the result and the display.

“The first goal is always important and we got it through Cole, who produced a tremendous strike, and we built from there. To get to 66 points with five games to go is a great place to be and we just have to keep on going and keep on winning football matches.”

Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox was “raging” with some of his players after the defeat.

He said: “We sent some of the players some information about the way Morecambe play and found out some of our players didn’t watch it.

“That was unprofessional, I’m absolutely raging and I’ve let them have it because we work so hard behind the scenes to get things right and ultimately it cost us two goals.

“It really hurts me when we work so hard to get information across and people let you down.

“Our intention was to be solid tonight and we passed it around nicely, but we didn’t hurt them and to give away the goals we did was poor.

“Going forward we tried to pass it and be brave but we didn’t hurt them really. One or two players are not pushing themselves as hard as they should, but that is all I have at the moment.

“We have been poor in the final third for much of the season and some of the players don’t take notice of what they are being told.

“The big word is ‘naive’ and to be honest some of them just aren’t good enough at times to be honest.”

Stockton fired the Shrimps into the lead with a stunning 25-yard effort after 25 minutes and Mendes Gomes slotted in a second 12 minutes later.

The home side made it 3-0 in the 49th minute when Lavelle headed home and Songo’o added a fourth when he turned in Mendes Gomes’ cross from close range.

Scunthorpe pulled one back through Alfie Beestin seven minutes from time.