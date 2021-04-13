Paul Warne says win over QPR gives relegation-battling Rotherham a big boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne believes his side have been given a massive boost in their bid for survival following Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over QPR.

The Millers gave their hopes of staying up a major shot in the arm by coming from behind to earn a valuable three points.

Victory sees them now just three points off Thursday evening’s opponents Coventry, who sit in 21st, as Rotherham bid to stave off a third successive relegation at this level.

Lyndon Dykes’ emphatic strike early in the second half had put the visitors in front.

Rotherham’s response was swift and clinical, with Freddie Ladapo striking twice in three minutes to put Rotherham in the lead.

His first came after he controlled and smashed in from Lewis Wing’s pass.

The striker then beat the offside trap to latch on to Wes Harding’s through-ball and beat Seny Dieng with a cool finish.

Rotherham were good value for their lead and sealed victory in the 90th minute, with Michael Smith lifting the ball over Dieng.

The Millers still have three games in hand over most but the Coventry game now seems critical.

Warne said: “It’s been a good night. For us to win it gives us a real impetus going into Thursday.

“To win that game with three more home games to come, is a good start and it gives us a good chance of survival. I think impetus and psychology is a massive thing. It gives the lads a right boost.

“It was a real spirited performance that got us the three points.

“The subs had a real impact. They were two great finishes from Freddie and Smith’s was the icing on top.

“One-on-ones are not easy to take because you get demons in your head.

“I am really pleased with Freddie. His performance was good but he’s a goalscorer. If you want to win games you’ve got to take chances.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton said: “At half-time we were thinking if we get the first goal, it will force Rotherham to come out and we can exploit the openings at the back.

“We get the first goal and then, very simply, we did not deserve to win the last half hour. Sometimes you have to roll your sleeves up and do the dirty side of the game.

“I am very respectful of Rotherham. They are very good at what they do. We knew it was coming and we had to deal with it better than we did.

“We are angry and frustrated right now but you have got to take the lessons from that.

“We have been on a tremendous run and deserve enormous credit but you have got to keep on learning and getting better.”