Ian Evatt urges Bolton to secure automatic promotion after win at Salford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has challenged his “magnificent” players to finish the job and secure promotion to League One after ruining Salford’s unbeaten home run with a 1-0 win.

Lloyd Isgrove’s cross-shot midway through the first half was backed up by a fantastic defensive effort as Salford’s own faltering charge up the leagues was dealt a huge blow in front of Gary Neville and his class of ’92 co-owners.

“I thought we deserved to win, we were to a man magnificent,” said Evatt, whose third-placed side are now four points clear in the automatic promotion places.

“We created a lot of chances, controlled the game on a difficult pitch against a team who is unbeaten at home.

“We had to put bodies on the line, have forwards tracking back and making blocks. To a man I thought we defended magnificently. It is a huge win, we can’t deny that.

“It became a bit scrappy with a bit of needle in the game but in the second half we kept our discipline supremely well and to a man it was a huge effort to get the three points

“I’m cool as a cucumber (about promotion) because I have unbelievable amounts of belief in my team. I know what is between them and promotion and it is going to take some stopping, because of their tirade, desire, work ethic and togetherness.

“You’ve heard from the lads in the stands what it means, cheering blocks and tackles, cheering clearances.

“We are in this together but this is only a great win if we go and get the job done and we have five big, big games to come without resting on our laurels.

“We haven’t done anything yet and we have five more huge games and it will take that kind of effort, work rate and commitment, added with the quality that we showed first golf, to get us over the line.”

For Salford, it leaves new boss Gary Bowyer running out of games to rescue any hope of another successive promotion with his side slipping four points off the play-off places in 10th.

“I thought it was a really good game of football from two very good teams and we are disappointed to be on the end of a defeat that I don’t think we deserved if I’m being honest,” he said.

“The most disappointing aspect was not getting a goal, it is as simple as that. I thought we had a lot of possession, close to 60 per cent against a team that has earned plaudits for being a possession-based team.

“So we are pleased with that, it is just the last final bit which is disappointing and they didn’t get the goal that I thought their efforts deserved to be fair.

“We will go again. At the of the game when I watch that back later on tonight and tomorrow, there will be a hell of a lot of positives to take.

“Second half where was the majority of the game? It was in their half. You have to give credit to Bolton, who had a couple of lads who threw their bodies in front and made some valuable blocks at the death.

“There are six games left and a hell of a lot of football to play, so we have to keep building on what we have done there tonight.

“I don’t want to make too much about the officials but we’ve got a linesman flagging offside from a throw-in which does make it a bit entertaining for us on the touchline.

“I’ve known Evo (Ian Evatt) for a long time and I was laughing at some of his appeals and he was laughing at some of mine. Perhaps we better get out to the IPL and play in the cricket with the way that we appeal.”