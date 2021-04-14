Zlatan security, Fury in camp and Fishlock’s cramp – Wednesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 14.

Football

AC Milan were in safe hands.

Tottenham reflected on 30 years since that Paul Gascoigne free-kick.

Manchester United looked back on a memorable night 22 years ago.

"Giggs."Past Vieira."Past Dixon."He comes back at him."It's a wonderful run from Giggs…" The rest is history 🤩#MUFC #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/iXUVU2EuUS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 14, 2021

Liverpool also recalled a special goal on this day two years ago.

Mason Mount looked forward.

Semis here we come! pic.twitter.com/iaFeyzNbKZ — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) April 13, 2021

Billy Sharp’s operation went well.

Lucy Bronze vowed to come back stronger after England’s latest loss.

Every tough test allows you to learn #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/eKfERVNaBc — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) April 14, 2021

Jess Fishlock found herself hamstrung at Wales’ post-match press conference.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was living it up in Vegas for his training camp.

Cricket

Every day is a school day!

Babar Azam ended Virat Kohli’s three-year spell as the world’s best ODI batsman.

South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi revealed he took up bowling to save money.

Exactly why I became a bowler 🙈 https://t.co/68A09MOYSv — Lungi Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) April 14, 2021

Dawid Malan had a net.

Athletics

Martyn Rooney and Jade Jones were counting down to Tokyo.

100 days to go until the start of @Tokyo2020, gotta keep training hard… #Olympics pic.twitter.com/3zDzaXP4PX — Martyn Rooney (@MartynRooney) April 14, 2021 100 DAYS TO GOOO!! 🔥 🇬🇧 ⏳ @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zUPikRc6ED — Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) April 14, 2021

Usain Bolt was behind the camera.

Shoot day pic.twitter.com/sAPQ6BWX5s — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) April 14, 2021

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton hit the heights.

The view is always worth the hike 😅 pic.twitter.com/tE5k56RpL6 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 14, 2021

Swimming

Adam Peaty was not hanging around.

No messing around from @adam_peaty, the Olympic champion posts the fastest time of the year in the men’s 100m Breaststroke #BSST21 heats 🔥⏱ pic.twitter.com/93ZOejbSLd — British Swimming (@britishswimming) April 14, 2021

UFC

New profile pic for Conor McGregor.

And a fight to prepare for.

Rugby League

New coach Shaun Wane finally got to train England.