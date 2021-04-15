‘It’s a really good feeling’ – Goalkeeper Danny Ward commits future to Leicester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leicester have announced goalkeeper Danny Ward has signed a new deal with the club running to 2025.

The 27-year-old Wales international has made 14 appearances for the Foxes, all in cup competitions, since joining from Liverpool in 2018.

Ward told LCFC TV: “It’s a really good feeling. I had a really good feeling the first time around when I signed and, luckily, we’ve been able to grow together as a club and as a team so I’m really excited for what lies ahead.

“Even in my short time here, you can see in terms of facilities alone, the step up has been incredible.

“The success we’ve had in the league too, we’ve been on a European adventure as well, so step by step we’re going in the right direction and, as a player, to be involved in that is really exciting. I can’t wait to see what’s ahead for us.”

Ward, holder of 12 senior caps, has played five times for Leicester so far this term, including twice in the Europa League.