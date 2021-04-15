Terry Taylor pushing for Burton start against Plymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Teenager Terry Taylor is pushing for a recall to the Burton starting line up for their home game against Plymouth.

The 19-year-old was introduced from the bench at half-time at Doncaster in midweek and changed the game with an impressive display as Albion scored three second-half goals to win 3-0.

His inclusion could come at the expense of Sean Clare, as it did on Tuesday night. Any changes elsewhere will be kept to a minimum but Jonny Smith could return.

The winger has been nursing a minor hamstring problem and has been rested for the past two matches.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has no new problems, but Sam Woods will be assessed.

The defender, on loan from Crystal Palace, has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and he remains a doubt for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium, although he is being continuously monitored.

The likes of Conor Grant, Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie are among those players vying for recalls should Lowe wish to change things after successive 3-0 defeats.

Gary Sawyer (ankle) and George Cooper (knee) remain long-term absentees for Argyle, who are without a win in seven matches on their travels – losing five of those.