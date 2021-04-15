Nottingham Forest hope Sammy Ameobi is available for Huddersfield clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nottingham Forest hope to have Sammy Ameobi back for their home game against Huddersfield.

The forward was a notable absentee at Bristol City at the weekend, having been key for Forest in their successive wins against Cardiff and QPR over the Easter period.

Ameobi’s absence with an ankle problem forced Reds boss Chris Hughton into his only change at Ashton Gate, as Anthony Knockaert was recalled in his place for the goalless draw.

Tobias Figueiredo (hamstring), Gaetan Bong, Harry Arter (calf) and Joe Lolley (hamstring) are ongoing concerns for Hughton as his side look to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches.

Huddersfield will check on Yaya Sanogo and Pipa.

Striker Sanogo missed the home defeat to Bournemouth with a foot injury while defender Pipa was dropped down to the bench for that game after feeling unwell.

Josh Koroma got minutes under his belt in a reserve team run-out against Blackpool this week as he makes his way back from a long-term hamstring injury.

Harry Toffolo (back), Alex Vallejo (head), Oumar Niasse (hamstring), Demeaco Duhaney (hamstring), Danny Grant (thigh) and Christopher Schindler (knee) all remain out for Town.