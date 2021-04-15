Newport’s Matty Dolan doubtful for Cambridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Newport will need to assess Matty Dolan ahead of Cambridge’s visit in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The midfielder-turned-defender was forced off late on against Carlisle in midweek following a clash of heads and will need to pass concussion protocols before he can feature again.

With centre-back Priestley Farquharson expected to miss the remainder of the campaign with an ankle injury, it leaves manager Michael Flynn short on options in that area.

Former Wales international Joe Ledley was an unused substitute at home to Carlisle and could earn a recall either as part of a back five or further up the pitch were the Exiles to return to a four-man defence.

Cambridge will look to bounce back at Rodney Parade after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Exeter last weekend, which saw them drop to second.

The U’s still hold a comfortable points cushion over the sides chasing automatic promotion but boss Mark Bonner is eager for them to respond when they visit Newport.

Dimitar Mitov (shoulder) and Leon Davies (hip) are absent, but Cambridge have a fully-fit squad to select from otherwise.

League Two top goalscorer Paul Mullin fired a rare blank on Saturday and will be eager to find the net again after he struck a brace in the previous meeting between the clubs back in October.