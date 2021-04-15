John Yems may keep same team as Crawley face Cheltenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley boss John Yems could keep faith with the same starting line-up which ended a seven-match winless run at Bradford when his side face Sky Bet League Two leaders Cheltenham on Friday.

The injury-hit Reds brought Sam Matthews and Jack Powell into the team for the 2-0 victory on Tuesday, where centre-backs Jordan Tunnicliffe and Joe McNerney scored in each half.

Crawley only named six substitutes in West Yorkshire as captain George Francomb missed his second straight game through injury.

Reece Grego-Cox (knee) and Tom Dallison (ankle) are sidelined, while defenders Mark Wright and Tony Craig and midfielders Henry Burnett and Tyler Frost will be assessed.

Table-toppers Cheltenham have no new injury issues.

The Robins sit one point clear of Cambridge and two ahead of third-placed Bolton, with a game in hand on their promotion rivals as they aim to put further distance between them.

Boss Michael Duff has decisions to make as Sam Smith and Andy Williams fight for a starting place alongside striker Alfie May, with Finn Azaz and Callum Wright battling for a central midfield role.

Defender Will Boyle (knee) and midfielder Chris Clements (hamstring) are out for the rest of the season.