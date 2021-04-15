Forest Green look to end winless run after sacking Mark Cooper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forest Green start life after Mark Cooper with a home fixture against Scunthorpe in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The Nailsworth-based club parted company with the long-serving manager after their 2-1 loss at Walsall last weekend.

Under-18 boss Jimmy Ball will take charge for the rest of the season, but will be without top goal-scorer Jamille Matt (hand) and Dan Sweeney (knee).

Rovers remain in contention for promotion and are occupying the final play-off spot in the table, but have lost their last four games.

Lowly Scunthorpe are without several players for the trip to Gloucestershire, but Abo Eisa could return after a bout of illness saw him sidelined for the previous two matches.

Olufela Olomola is the latest member of the squad to be deemed unavailable with a new knee injury set to rule him out of the rest of the season.

Neil Cox was already unable to call upon Jordan Clarke (ankle), Manny Onariase (hamstring) and Ryan Loft (groin), but Harrison McGahey returned from a thigh issue as a substitute at Morecambe.

Devarn Green was also part of the squad following a thigh injury, but Mark Howard is out with the same problem.