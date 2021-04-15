Harrogate hope to have striker Mark Beck back for Yorkshire derby with Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrogate are confident Mark Beck can shake off a knock to feature in the Yorkshire derby against Bradford.

The striker was absent for the midweek draw with Leyton Orient due to an injury, giving a start fit-again veteran Jon Stead.

Forward Aaron Martin is set to miss the rest of the season with an ankle issue sustained in training, joining midfielder Simon Power and striker Josh March on the sidelines.

Defender Mitchell Roberts could also miss out again for the Sulphurites, who are without a win in seven matches.

Niall Canavan is a doubt for Bradford.

The defender was taken off at half-time of the midweek home defeat to Crawley with a tight hamstring.

Veteran striker Clayton Donaldson came on for Canavan and impressed during the second half, meaning he is likely to start on Saturday.

Midfielder Levi Sutton could also be promoted to the starting line-up after returning to the bench following a calf issue, but Lee Novak, Callum Cooke, Reece Staunton and Zeli Ismail will miss out.