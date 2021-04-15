Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could shuffle pack as players return to contention

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could have options at his disposal for Saturday’s League One showdown with promotion rivals Sunderland.

Winger Demetri Mitchell was an unused substitute for Tuesday night’s 0-0 home draw with Accrington after sitting out the weekend draw at Lincoln with a knee problem, and he will hope for a return to action.

In addition, defenders Marvin Ekpiteta and James Husband both stepped up their respective bids for full match fitness in a friendly against Huddersfield earlier this week.

Gary Madine (groin) continues to work his way back from injury along with Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Kevin Stewart (ankle), while Matty Virtue (knee) and CJ Hamilton (metatarsal) will not play again this season.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has defensive problems ahead of the trip to the north-west coast.

Dion Sanderson will be closely monitored as he attempts to shake off a back injury, while Conor McLaughlin is a doubt after he was withdrawn from the squad in discomfort from a hernia problem during the warm-up before Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Wigan.

Bailey Wright (calf) played the full 90 minutes at the DW Stadium after a 14-game absence, while Tom Flanagan, who has been sidelined since the middle of March with a calf injury, is closing in on a return.

Full-back Denver Hume started for the first time since December 5 at Wigan and suffered no ill effects.