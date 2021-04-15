Nicky Clark hopes his happy memories help Dundee United cut it at Forfar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicky Clark has some enjoyable memories associated with Forfar but the Dundee United striker knows enough about the lower leagues to know his side cannot afford to take their Scottish Cup opponents lightly.

The forward scored four goals in a 6-1 win against Forfar for Rangers and netted five goals in two games in quick succession at Station Park in 2013, the first a 6-0 win against Brechin that clinched the Second Division title for Queen of the South.

But the 29-year-old has also been on the end of some shock results, although he sat out United’s Betfred Cup defeat by Peterhead earlier this season.

So he is determined not to ease up when Micky Mellon’s side face Scottish League One’s bottom club in Angus on Friday.

“I have good memories up there, I won the league up there with Queen of the South, against Brechin,” Clark said.

“Some of the boys here have never played up at Forfar but there’s a few of us that have, so you can definitely use that to your advantage.

“It’s obviously good to know the surroundings you are going into but it’s not going to be an easy game, that’s for sure.

“I have been involved in a few (shocks) before and they are not pleasant. But I’m sure if we go with the right mentality, make sure our attitude is spot on and perform to the levels that we know we can perform to, we shouldn’t have any issues.

“But we know it’s going to be tough. Forfar will be right up for it, it’s live on the telly, so all the players will want to put on a good show, so we need to make sure we are right at it.

“We can’t go into the game thinking we can just turn up and win because we have seen numerous times that football doesn’t work like that, we will get turned over.

“We have worked hard during the week, had a good look at them and worked on things we can do against them.

“We prepare the exact same as we have prepared for every game this season, it doesn’t matter whether it’s Rangers, Celtic or Forfar. The last thing we want is to go up there and have an upset on our hands and be red-faced.”

Clark has also received a confidence boost from grabbing a late winner against Partick Thistle in the previous round after coming off the bench as United struggled.

It was the former Dunfermline striker’s first goal since Boxing Day after hitting 10 in the first half of the season, although he has often been playing in a deeper role, and he has found himself out of the team for much of the past two months.

“It’s been a wee bit frustrating for me at times recently,” Clark said. “I started the season really well and was flying but that happens in football.

“All I can do is keep working hard and keep training and keep my performance levels high and make an impact when I get on the pitch.”