Robbie Willmott striving to shake off knock as Exeter welcome Southend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Exeter could have Robbie Willmott available for the visit of Southend in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The on-loan Newport winger sustained a knock last week and missed his side’s last two matches against Cambridge and Barrow.

If Willmott does not recover in time, Randell Williams could continue in his place having starting the last two matches.

Centre-back Sam Stubbs, who has yet to make his Exeter debut since signing from Fleetwood in January, is out for the season with a knee injury, while Alex Hartridge and Joe Randall (both hamstring) and goalkeeper Jonny Maxted (broken finger) are missing.

Returning Southend manager Phil Brown could have Alan McCormack and John White available for selection.

The manager said he hoped the duo would play some part in the squad and would travel even if not fully match-fit, with the pair having received treatment recently.

Simeon Akinola has also returned to training this week and has a chance of being included.

Timothee Dieng will be sidelined for 10 days, while Jacob Mellis remains injured.