Emma Hayes insists Chelsea happy to be competing on all fronts ahead of cup tie

Emma Hayes insisted Chelsea were happy to be competing on all fronts as they prepare for their FA Cup clash against London City Lionesses.

It is the first round of the Women’s FA Cup that the Women’s Super League clubs enter, with Chelsea also facing crucial trips to Manchester City in the League and then Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final.

“It’s absolutely massive that we start this block in a really positive way,” Hayes told the club website.

Matchday -1! 🤩 Chelsea v London City Lionesses tomorrow night! 💪 pic.twitter.com/SSj2g3lQT2 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) April 15, 2021

“Everyone is looking forward to this stage of the season, we are happy to be competing on all fronts because that’s what you work towards doing from the beginning of the season and we are ready to go.”

As the only English club still in the Women’s Champions League, Hayes could make changes to her starting line-up for the visit of London City, with a number of players also busy over the international break.

London City are currently sixth in the Championship, and secured a victory over Leicester earlier in their campaign, before the Foxes were confirmed Championship winners.

Chelsea take on London City in a crucial cup tie (Adam Davy/PA)

“We are really excited to start the FA Cup campaign, especially at home against a local London rival,” the Blues boss said.

“It’s the first of many games that become critical to the outcome of our season.

“We are looking forward to getting those run of games going in what will be a competitive game but one that I’ll expect the players who are given the opportunity to play, to continue to provide the quality that everybody has been showing, especially in the second half of the season.”