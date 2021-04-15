Josh Kayode fit and ready for action for Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carlisle striker Josh Kayode will hope to play a part in the Sky Bet League Two clash with Port Vale after finally returning from injury.

Kayode made a late appearance in Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at Newport, in the process ending an 11-game lay-off with an ankle injury, although he may have to remain patient with Ozzy Zanzala the man in possession.

Midfielder Danny Devine was a surprise inclusion at right-back in the only change to the starting line-up at Rodney Parade after himself coming on as a late substitute at Barrow on Saturday in his first appearance since December 12 because of a knee problem.

Morgan Feeney (foot), Brennan Dickenson (knee) and Rhys Bennett (knee) continue to work their way back.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke will have to make at least one change as his side look for a seventh successive win for the first time since 1893.

Manny Oyeleke, who had started the previous six games, has left the club for National League Chesterfield after signing a two-year deal with the Spireites.

Defender James Gibbons returned from a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Morecambe, replacing Cristian Montano, who missed out with a knock and will hope to return to contention.

Goalkeeper Dino Visser and full-back Zak Mills have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.