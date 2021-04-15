Dan Potts set to miss out again as Luton take on local rivals Watford

Luton could continue to be without Dan Potts for the Championship clash against local rivals Watford on Saturday.
The defender has been sidelined following a head injury against Swansea in March and has missed the Hatters’ last five matches.
Potts has also picked up a slight thigh injury in training and remains a doubt for the weekend.
Danny Hylton is likely to remain sidelined with the recurrence of a recent knee injury.
Watford duo Nathaniel Chalobah and William Troost-Ekong are pushing for inclusion in Xisco Munoz’s matchday squad.
The pair were both substituted as a precaution during the Hornets’ 2-0 win at Reading last Friday, and a final decision on their fitness will be made on Friday.
Tom Cleverley has worked hard all week following a knee injury setback and a late call is also expected for the former Manchester United man.
Troy Deeney continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles tear and could return to grass-based training soon.
