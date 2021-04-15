Dan Potts set to miss out again as Luton take on local rivals Watford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Luton could continue to be without Dan Potts for the Championship clash against local rivals Watford on Saturday.

The defender has been sidelined following a head injury against Swansea in March and has missed the Hatters’ last five matches.

Potts has also picked up a slight thigh injury in training and remains a doubt for the weekend.

Danny Hylton is likely to remain sidelined with the recurrence of a recent knee injury.

Watford duo Nathaniel Chalobah and William Troost-Ekong are pushing for inclusion in Xisco Munoz’s matchday squad.

The pair were both substituted as a precaution during the Hornets’ 2-0 win at Reading last Friday, and a final decision on their fitness will be made on Friday.

Tom Cleverley has worked hard all week following a knee injury setback and a late call is also expected for the former Manchester United man.

Troy Deeney continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles tear and could return to grass-based training soon.